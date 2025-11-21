Redditor Wins PS5 Slim After Buying Rs 20 Munch Chocolate Bar: 'God's Favourite Child''

With the Black Friday sale underway, the prices of the Digital and Disk editions of PlayStation 5 have been reduced worldwide. While those looking to fulfil their childhood dream would be ordering one, an individual had the rub of green going their way. In a now-viral Reddit post, a lucky user in India revealed that they won a PS5 Slim after buying a Rs 20 Munch chocolate bar.

"So I was with my friend in a supermarket, I really craved munch to relive my nostalgia. He brought me one for 20rs. I saw that it had a chance to win playstation offer. Just randomly went to the website and typed in the unique code and forgot about it," the user wrote in the r/ps5india subreddit.

Three days later, the user received a message stating they had snagged a PS5 Slim. At first, they could not believe it was real and thought someone might have pulled a fast one on them.

"I didn't believe it and thought it was a scam. Then the delivery ID came and I was ecstatic," they wrote, adding: "I am from a middle-class background and always dreamed of playing with a PlayStation and this all happened 2 months ago."

Despite hitting the lottery, the user said they initially planned to sell the console to cover some urgent expenses, as the games they wanted were too costly. However, they had now decided to keep the device and invest in the PlayStation subscription service.

"But i decided to keep it and after doing some side gigs, I am planning to buy PS Plus on black friday sale and play out my dreams."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Full List Of Game Awards 2025 Nominations Announced Ahead Of December Ceremony

'God's Favourite Child'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 9,200 upvotes and hundreds of comments as social media users marvelled at the luck of the individual.

"How does it feel to be god's favourite child?" said one user, while another added: "I always used to think offers like these are just to attract customers and never happen irl. Shocked to see this!"

A third commented: "Ain't no way bro. My friend gave me a Munch Max for his birthday, and I think I chucked the wrapper away;. Nvm not like I was gonna win it anyway."

A fourth said: "You are living my childhood dream. I mean buying it also is good, but like winning it -- I mean you need damn luck, bro. Now enjoy gaming man. Wish I win something like this."

PS5 India Sale

Starting Friday (Nov 21), the PS5 is getting a hefty Rs 5,000 discount across both its Physical and Digital Editions. The PS5 Disk now costs Rs 49,990, down from Rs 54,990, while the Digital Edition gets the same Rs 5,000 discount, now priced at Rs 44,990.

The price of DualSense controllers has also been slashed, with the standard Black, White, Red, Ice Blue, and Grey Camo variants down to Rs 4,390 from the earlier price of Rs 6,390. The Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal editions are priced at Rs 4,849 (from Rs 6,849).