Full List Of Game Awards 2025 Nominations Announced Ahead Of December Ceremony

- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads Game Awards 2025 with 12 nominations
- The ceremony is set for December 11 at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre
- Charlie Cox and others received Best Performance nods for Expedition 33
Game Awards 2025: Ahead of the upcoming Game Awards ceremony, the list of nominations was released on Monday (Nov 17), with the fantasy role-playing game (RPG) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leading the pack with a record-breaking 12 nominations. The annual event will be held on December 11 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles to honour the best and most celebrated games of 2025.
Apart from being nominated for the Game of the Year (GOTY) award, Expedition 33's voice acting cast also secured three nominations. Charlie Cox of Daredevil fame, Ben Starr and Jennifer English have been nominated in the category alongside Erika Ishii, Konatsu Kato and Troy Baker.
Here's The Full List Of Nominations:
Nominees For Game Of The Year:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Donkey Kong Bonanza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
Your nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards 2025 on Thursday, December 11. pic.twitter.com/VQTXMfNHOQ— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2025
Nominees For Best Game Direction:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Nominees For Best Art Direction:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yotei
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Nominees For Best Performance:
- Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
- Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yotei
- Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
Nominees For Best Narrative:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Nominees For Best Independent Game:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Absolum
- Blue Prince
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Nominees For Best Debut Indie Game:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Nominees For Best Ongoing Game:
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky
Nominees For Best Community Support:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Nominees For Best Sports/Racing Game:
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Nominees For Best Score And Music
- Christopher Larkin (Hollow Knight: Silksong)
- Darren Korb (Hades II)
- Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Toma Otowa (Ghost of Yotei)
- Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell (Death Stranding 2: On The Beach)
Nominees For Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
Nominees For Best Esports Game:
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Nominees For Most Anticipated Game:
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Also Read | Foreigner Reveals The 'Most Well-Designed' City In India: 'Not Many Know About It'
Nominees For Best Sim/Strategy Game:
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Nominees For Best Mobile Game:
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Nominees For Innovation In Accessibility:
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Nominees For Best Multiplayer Game:
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Nominees For Best Family Game:
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction