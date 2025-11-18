Full List Of Game Awards 2025 Nominations Announced Ahead Of December Ceremony

Game Awards 2025: Ahead of the upcoming Game Awards ceremony, the list of nominations was released on Monday (Nov 17), with the fantasy role-playing game (RPG) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leading the pack with a record-breaking 12 nominations. The annual event will be held on December 11 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles to honour the best and most celebrated games of 2025.

Apart from being nominated for the Game of the Year (GOTY) award, Expedition 33's voice acting cast also secured three nominations. Charlie Cox of Daredevil fame, Ben Starr and Jennifer English have been nominated in the category alongside Erika Ishii, Konatsu Kato and Troy Baker.

Here's The Full List Of Nominations:

Nominees For Game Of The Year:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bonanza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Your nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards 2025 on Thursday, December 11. pic.twitter.com/VQTXMfNHOQ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2025

Nominees For Best Game Direction:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Split Fiction

Nominees For Best Art Direction:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Nominees For Best Performance:

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

Nominees For Best Narrative:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f

Nominees For Best Independent Game:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Absolum

Blue Prince

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Nominees For Best Debut Indie Game:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Blue Prince

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Nominees For Best Ongoing Game:

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man's Sky

Nominees For Best Community Support:

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Nominees For Best Sports/Racing Game:

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Nominees For Best Score And Music

Christopher Larkin (Hollow Knight: Silksong)

Darren Korb (Hades II)

Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Toma Otowa (Ghost of Yotei)

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell (Death Stranding 2: On The Beach)

Nominees For Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

Nominees For Best Esports Game:

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Nominees For Most Anticipated Game:

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI

Marvel's Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher IV

Also Read | Foreigner Reveals The 'Most Well-Designed' City In India: 'Not Many Know About It'

Nominees For Best Sim/Strategy Game:

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Nominees For Best Mobile Game:

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Nominees For Innovation In Accessibility:

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Nominees For Best Multiplayer Game:

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Nominees For Best Family Game: