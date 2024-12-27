<i>Baby Driver</i> Teen Star Hudson Meek Dies After Falling From Moving Vehicle

Teenage actor Hudson Meek has died after falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama, authorities confirmed. Meek, 16, was injured on December 19 while on a street in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham. He succumbed to his injuries two days later, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is currently investigating the incident, but no public statements have been made regarding the cause of the accident.

A post on Meek's Instagram account Saturday said, "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met."

"Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson's Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson's memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow. Please pray for Hudson's family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss," the post further said.

The accident occurred Thursday night in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, according to local news site AL.com. Meek "sustained blunt force injuries after falling to the road from a moving vehicle," Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates told AL.com. Meek was taken to a hospital and died Saturday night. Vestavia Hills police are investigating his death, as per Variety.

Hudson Meek rose to fame with his portrayal as a young version of Ansel Elgort's main character Baby, a professional getaway driver with a passion for music. He also appeared in "MacGyver," "The School Duet," "Genius," "Found," "Legacies," "Union," "Momma Jenny & the Brooks Boys," "Providence," "Half Pint," "90 Minutes," "The List" and "The Santa Con."