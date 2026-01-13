These Five US Universities Offer Fully Funded Scholarships

The United States remains one of the most preferred destinations for international students seeking globally recognised higher education and strong career outcomes. However, high tuition fees, living costs and language proficiency requirements often act as barriers. For students who are either financially constrained or unable to meet certain test requirements, fully funded scholarships-often covering tuition and living expenses-can significantly ease the path to studying in the US.

Several American universities offer scholarships, fellowships and funding packages that substantially reduce or fully cover the cost of education. Here is a look at five US universities that provide such opportunities.

University of St Thomas, Minnesota

The University of St Thomas offers undergraduate and graduate programmes across disciplines such as business, engineering, education and law. The institution has been recognised by US News & World Report for its academic value.

For students pursuing business-related careers, the GHR Fellows Programme provides full tuition coverage along with required fees. The programme also includes leadership-focused training and a fully funded short-term international study experience. It is open to first-time undergraduate applicants planning to major in business, with preference given to candidates holding a GPA of 3.7 or above.

Additionally, the Schulze Innovation Scholarships support students intending to major in Entrepreneurship. These merit-based awards are offered to applicants with demonstrated entrepreneurial potential, with preference for those scoring 3.5 or higher in high school. Students can also apply for external scholarships to further reduce expenses.

Detailed information is available on the university's official website.

University of Michigan-Dearborn

The University of Michigan-Dearborn offers graduate programmes with a strong focus on applied learning, research and innovation, particularly in business, engineering and computer science. Scholarship opportunities vary by college and programme.



Funding options are available through individual colleges, including the College of Arts, Sciences, and Letters; College of Business; College of Education, Health, and Human Services; and the College of Engineering and Computer Science. Prospective students are advised to explore college-specific funding details on the university's official portal.

Cornell University

Cornell University provides extensive funding support for doctoral students across fields such as engineering, sciences, law and business. PhD students typically receive full funding packages that include tuition, health insurance and a living stipend. This funding is structured through fellowships, research assistantships and teaching assistantships.

While financial assistance for research-based master's and professional programmes is more limited, some departments do offer partial funding. Applicants are encouraged to contact individual programmes for exact funding terms.

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech)

WVU Tech focuses on engineering, technology and business programmes with an emphasis on practical training and workforce readiness. The university offers financial support options linked to specific programmes and academic merit. Students interested in funding opportunities should consult the institution's official website for the latest details.

University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame follows a need-based financial aid model and commits to meeting 100 per cent of every admitted student's demonstrated financial need. This policy applies regardless of nationality, family income or background. Funding may include grants, scholarships and campus employment, ensuring students can pursue their education without financial strain.

Students seeking complete and updated information on eligibility, application deadlines and funding structures should refer to the respective universities' official websites before applying.