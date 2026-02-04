Want To Study In UK? British Council Offers STEM Scholarships For Women

STEM Scholarships For Women: The British Council has invited applications from women for the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM for the 2026-27 academic year. The initiative aims to expand opportunities for women in science and innovation, and promote a more diverse and gender representative STEM sector.

The fully funded scholarships cover tuition fees, living stipends, travel and visa costs, health coverage, and English language support, with each award valued at a minimum of 40,000 pounds (approximately Rs 36.16 lakh). Selected scholars will study at leading UK universities, globally recognised for excellence in science and research. The UK currently ranks second worldwide for research output and impact, offering access to advanced facilities, industry-linked learning, and international academic networks.

Beyond academic support, the programme focuses on long-term career development, enabling scholars to strengthen their professional prospects in STEM and foster global collaboration through continued engagement with alumni networks.

What the programme offers

Full scholarships: Comprehensive financial support covering tuition fees, living costs, travel and visa expenses, health coverage, and English language assistance.

World-leading universities: Opportunities to study at UK institutions renowned for science and research excellence.

Career development: Support to enhance women's careers in STEM and enable them to contribute to research and innovation in their home countries.

Alumni networks: Long-term engagement through access to UK alumni networks.

List of participating universities:

University of Edinburgh

University of Glasgow

University of Manchester

Queen Mary University of London

Brunel University of London

Applicants can choose from a list of participating universities and eligible courses and may apply to more than one institution, with separate applications required for each. Eligibility criteria, application processes, and deadlines vary by university, and candidates are advised to review the requirements carefully. After submission, applicants will be contacted directly by the respective universities regarding the status of their applications.

Commenting on the initiative, Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director - Education India, British Council, said the scholarships align with the India-UK Vision 2035, which places education, skills, research, and people-to-people connections at the centre of bilateral cooperation. She said the programme helps address gender gaps in STEM while building a future-ready talent pool to support shared innovation and sustainable growth in both countries.

"The British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM strongly reflect the spirit and ambition of the India-UK Vision 2035. By enabling talented women from India to access world-class STEM education in the UK, we are addressing gender gaps in science and innovation while nurturing a future-ready talent pool that will drive shared prosperity for both countries," she added.

The scholarship programme is entering its sixth consecutive year and has so far engaged 43 UK universities, awarding around 500 scholarships globally.

For course-related queries, candidates should contact the respective universities. Broader questions about the scholarship can be directed to the British Council at womeninstem.scholarships@britishcouncil.org.