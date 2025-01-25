38-Year-Old Japanese Man Who Bought 200 Abandon Homes Now Earns Over Rs 7 Crore In Annual Rent

Hayato Kawamura, a 38-year-old from Osaka, Japan, has attracted widespread online attention for earning 140 million yen (approximately Rs 7.72 Crore) by renting out 200 old, decayed houses. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Mr Kawamura has always been fascinated by houses since childhood. As a young boy, he loved gazing at the city's diverse houses from a mountaintop observation deck. This passion for real estate only deepened during his student years as he made property visits a regular part of his dates with his girlfriend, despite not being able to afford any at the time.

It was after graduating that Mr Kawamura turned his passion into a profession by joining a property rental company. However, that didn't work for him for long. After witnessing his boss get demoted following a conflict with senior management, he felt the risks of working for someone else.

"I realised promotions were not about ability, but whether your superior liked you," the 38-year-old said, per SCMP. He also noticed that his salary did not reflect his hard work and the work pressure was too much. "I wanted an income that would allow me to live without relying on my pay cheque," he said.

Determined to become financially independent, Mr Kawamura started to save money. At the age of 23, he bought a flat at an auction for 1.7 million yen (nearly Rs 10 lakh). After earning around 340,000 yen (nearly Rs 2 lakh) annually in rent, he sold it six years later for 4.3 million yen (approximately Rs 24 lakh).

Mr Kawamura then targeted run-down houses in remote areas, many priced under 1 million yen ( nearly Rs 5.5 lakh). He saw these neglected properties as an opportunity to minimise costs. He then bought some unusual properties, including ones filled with dead stray animals or those that leaked during rain due to missing roofs. In 2018, Mr Kawamura left his corporate job to establish his own real estate firm, Merryhome.

Over the years, Mr Kawamura has reportedly purchased 200 run-down houses, generating over 140 million yen (nearly Rs 7.72 crore) in rental income. His investments are funded through savings, loans, and the profits generated by his rental properties.

"I never expected to get rich overnight. Real estate investment is a long-term game that requires patience and careful attention," the 38-year-old said.

Mr Kawamura's success story has inspired many online. "Although he is young, his solid investments show he is likely to achieve great results in the future. He is so amazing!" wrote one user. "Unique investment insight, precise financial control, strong connections, and the right luck are all essential," said another.