Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Updates About His Last Film <i>Roi Roi Binaale</i>: "I Regret That His Voice Dubbing Did Not Happen"

Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg's sudden death has left the entertainment industry in shock. The 52-year-old died in Singapore on September 19 following a seizure while swimming. His wife, Garima, recently shared that Zubeen was very "passionate" about his final film Roi Roi Binaale and had even fixed a release date.

What Happened

The last rites and cremation of Zubeen Garg were conducted with full state honours at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur two days ago.

His emotional wife, designer Garima, shared afterwards, "We were working on a film, Roi Roi Binaale, which will be his last film. He was very passionate about it and was planning to release it on October 31. Perhaps we should now start working on the film, and keep the date as he had thought."

Speaking to ANI, she added, "I regret that his voice dubbing did not happen because he had also acted in this film in a very different role. He was very excited about it. He would have appeared as a blind artist. So it's a purely musical love story. I think people would love it too. But we couldn't dub his voice, so that will be a void in the film. However, all other music and everything else was done."

Preserving Zubeen Garg's Voice Digitally

Singer-composer Manas Robin, a longtime associate of Zubeen, recently explained that Zubeen's voice will be preserved digitally to ensure that it is not distorted or misused through AI-enabled technologies.

Robin told PTI at Sarusajai stadium, where he joined fans paying homage to the late singer on Monday, "With technology making massive strides, especially with AI-generated software, it is very possible that Zubeen's voice samples taken from the Internet could be used by other singers or performers as their own in the future."

He further elaborated, "We will work on preserving Zubeen's voice digitally and create such a 'digital signature' that the moment his vocals are played, their origin can be detected."

Zubeen Garg's Funeral

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, best known for songs like Ya Ali, died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was in the city to participate in the North East India Festival.

Several fans gathered in Guwahati and lit candles in his memory. The Assam government announced that Zubeen's mortal remains would be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, on Sunday, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for fans and well-wishers to pay their respects.

The second post-mortem of the legendary singer was completed at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). Large numbers of people came together at the site to bid a final goodbye.

In A Nutshell

Zubeen Garg's wife shared updates about his last film, Roi Roi Binaale, after his final rites in Guwahati. She revealed how he had planned to release it on October 31 and was deeply "passionate" about the project.

