"He Was Not Aware Of Yacht Party": Zubeen Garg Wife's Big Claim

Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of the singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, has described the circumstances around his death as "mysterious" and demanded a proper investigation into the sequence of events that led to his final moments.

Speaking to reporters after the completion of the 11th-day rituals on Monday, Garima repeatedly emphasised that she and the family had not been given clear answers. "What actually happened to Zubeen Garg, we don't know. How it happened is still a mystery. We need answers. He was the victim of negligence, that much is certain. But why was a person like him neglected? We want all the answers. I have faith in the investigation," she said.

'He Was Like a God to Me'

Garima described her husband as not just a public figure but her personal source of strength. "He was like a God to me, as he was to his fans. He always boosted my morale with his words. When he was alive, people often misunderstood him. But he used to say that people would understand his words 10 years later," she recalled.

"He always wanted to see 'Bor Axom' where people of every caste, creed and religion could live peacefully. Humanity must survive. Today, everyone is coming together for Zubeen, so I appeal to all to live peacefully," she said.

Questions Over Yacht Party

Garima said she had last spoken to her husband on September 18, but he did not mention any yacht party in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival. "If he had known, he would have definitely told me. He didn't know about the yacht party. I hope the investigation will look into this and give us answers," she said.

She added that her husband had a known medical condition and was taking prescribed medicines for seizures. "He took only one medicine. I gave the medicines to him, and his manager also knew it. He had seizure attacks and had to take the medicine on time," she explained.

Negligence Allegations

Garima questioned why those accompanying him on the yacht did not intervene when he entered the water despite his condition. "Why did they not lift him from the water when they knew he was not in a condition to swim? They could have done so. It was very easy to distract him," she said.

She named several people who were with him in his last moments, including his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekhar Goswami, and members of the Assam Association. "It is clear from the video that he was exhausted. The responsibility was on those with him to bring him out of the water immediately," she said.

She added that Siddhartha Sharma, in particular, was aware of Zubeen's health restrictions. "He should not have gone near water or fire, as it could trigger seizures. His manager knew this," she stressed.

Criticism Of Festival Organisers

Garima also expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements made by Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival. "I have nothing personal to say against him, but he certainly had a responsibility. Zubeen had gone there to attend a festival organised by him. He called Zubeen his friend, but I cannot understand how he could take an artist like him without providing medical assistance, security, or proper arrangements for his stay and food. He did nothing for Zubeen," she alleged.

Personal Circumstances

When asked why she had not accompanied her husband to Singapore, Garima explained that family obligations had kept her in Assam. "Both his father and my parents were unwell, and some of the people who were looking after them were on leave. I had to sort these issues before Durga Puja, as Zubeen's festival shows were to begin after his return. I had planned to accompany him then," she said.

She added that the family still had not received his mobile phone, which could potentially shed light on his final hours.

Pressed further about whether Zubeen had taken his medicines as prescribed, Garima said she was not aware of it directly but had ensured his medication was always with him. "He has been taking only one medicine since August 2024 after a seizure attack. I always made sure his medicines were available in the house, car, or studio," she said.

