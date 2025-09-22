Zubeen Garg's Voice To Be Digitally Preserved To Prevent Misuse

As Assam mourns the sudden death of its music icon Zubeen Garg, efforts are underway to digitally preserve the singer's voice to prevent unauthorised use or tampering in the future. Singer-composer Manas Robin, a long-time associate of Zubeen, explained that such digital preservation would ensure that the singer's voice is not distorted or misused through AI-enabled technologies.

Robin On Preserving Zubeen's Voice Using AI

Robin told PTI at Sarusajai stadium, where he joined fans paying homage to Zubeen on Monday, "With technology making massive strides, especially with AI-generated software, it is very much possible that Zubeen's voice samples taken from the internet could be used by other singers/ performers as their own in the future."

Robin further elaborated on the concept, saying, "We will work on preserving Zubeen's voice digitally and creating such a 'digital signature' that the moment his vocals are played, its origin can be detected."

Drawing a comparison to visual technology, Robin said, "If a person's face is super-imposed on the body of another person digitally, it can be detected. Similarly, systems are being developed where the origin of a voice can be traced to its digitally preserved version of the original person or singer."

The musician and director added that Zubeen's songs have already been archived, with the singer inaugurating one such archive just days before his death. "Digital preservation of Zubeen's work is already underway through his YouTube channel and other internet platforms. We also want to put a 'digital signature' to his voice so that no one can pass it off as their own in today's world of AI-generated audios and videos," he said. "It will also ensure that no one can tamper with Zubeen's voice," he added.

Robin observed that Zubeen's death has led to a renewed interest in his music, both in Assam and globally. "This outpouring of spontaneous grief, this gathering of lakhs of people to pay their respects has made the world sit up and take note of what Zubeen Garg meant for Assam and why," he said.

He also praised the singer's remarkable vocal abilities, noting, "The comfort with which Garg sang in high octave can be matched by only a few singers worldwide. Singers sing in high octave, but the pressure it puts on their voice can be detected. But with Zubeen, it came naturally."

Armaan Malik On AI

During NDTV Yuva 2025, Singer Armaan Malik reflected on the implications of AI and acknowledged its role as a tool but not a replacement for musicians. "AI is a tool to help us, musicians. You can give it an input like 'I want a sad song,' and it will generate something. But only a human can bring emotions to the table," he said.

Armaan also highlighted the need for legal safeguards, saying, "Today, there's no legislation when it comes to copyright of voices, whether it's Kishore da or contemporary artists. AI-generated covers in different people's voices are easily available in reels and social media content. I feel a strong layer of legislation needs to come into play."

Zubeen had died while swimming in Singapore on September 19. His body reached Guwahati on Sunday, and his last rites will be performed with state honours on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)