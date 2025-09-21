Anu Malik On Zubeen Garg's Sudden Death: "He Used To Have Blackouts"

Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg's sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. The 52-year-old died in Singapore following a seizure while swimming on September 19.

Remembering Zubeen Garg, Anu Malik, who collaborated with him in movies like Mission Istanbul and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, shared his thoughts.

“He was such a gentle, loving soul. Ab isse zyaada koi kisi ke baare mein kya bol sakta hai? [What more can anyone say about him?],” the music composer said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Recalling his first meeting with Zubeen Garg, Anu Malik shared, “I had met him first through a person from Assam. I made him sing in Fiza, and we got along like a house on fire. He was very emotional about his sister, who he had lost in an accident. He used to sing in Assamese, Bengali, Manipuri, Boro, even Marathi, he had told me! Malyali songs as well. His live-in concerts were deadly. Yeh khabar sunke mann khatta ho gaya hai. [Hearing this news has left me feeling really upset.]”

Anu Malik also mentioned that Zubeen Garg had been facing some health issues some time ago. “He used to tell me he has blackouts suddenly. I told him, ‘Go and get yourself checked.' Then we lost track (of it) over the years. Usne phone bhi nahi kiya, chala gaya. [He didn't even call; he just left.] The call of the hills, of his own Assam, was very strong,” he added.

Highlighting Zubeen Garg's deep connection to Assam, Anu Malik added, “He was very proud of my music in Border. I would keep telling him to be in Mumbai, he would get more work, but he never wanted to leave his place. One day, he told me ‘Anu sir I don't want to come back to Mumbai. Aap bula loge toh aa jaaunga, aur gaana gaate hi nikal jaaunga vaapis Assam. [If you call me, I'll come, and the moment I sing, I'll leave and head back to Assam.] Because I am more interested in social work.' He used to go and help people affected in the floods, he was running a charity. I was very close to him, he would keep telling me about the work undertaken.”

Zubeen Garg was best known for his songs Ya Ali from the film Gangster and Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3. He made a mark in Assamese cinema with projects such as Kanchanjunga, Mission China and Mon Jai.