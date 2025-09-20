Zubeen Garg's Last Video Shows Him Jumping Off Yacht In Singapore Moments Before Death

The sudden death of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg has left fans across the nation in shock. The 52-year-old singer, best known across India for his soulful track Ya Ali from the film Gangster, died in Singapore following a tragic scuba diving accident.

Zubeen was in Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival scheduled for September 20 and 21. According to reports, he was pulled out of the sea by police after he drowned and was rushed to a hospital. Despite receiving emergency treatment, doctors could not revive him.

Zubeen Garg's Last Video Goes Viral

Now, what is believed to be Zubeen's last video has surfaced on social media. The clip captures him enjoying the sea, smiling and jumping into the water while wearing a life jacket. However, witnesses claim that he later returned to the yacht, removed the jacket, and went back into the sea, which led to the tragedy.

After Zubeen's death, a video of him singing the song Tears In Heaven at a restaurant in Singapore also went viral on social media.

💔: This is Zubeen Garg's last public appearance in Singapore.



Last night, Zubeen da's team personally sent this video to us - of him singing 'Tears of Joy'.

The Government Of Assam Declares State Mourning

Following his demise, the Government of Assam declared three days of state mourning from September 20 to 22. In its official statement, it said, "The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon. State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions."

As a mark of respect, Seva Saptah programmes involving ceremonial events have been postponed. However, essential service activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation drives will continue.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Mourns His Loss

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed grief and confirmed that he would be travelling to Delhi to receive Zubeen's body. Providing an update, he wrote on X, "Update - The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team - Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) - in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy."

Update -



The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team — Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) — in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his X handle to pen a note expressing grief over the tragic incident.

Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi

Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer, he was a cultural icon of Assam. Apart from his hits like Ya Ali and Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3, he made a mark in Assamese cinema with projects such as Kanchanjunga, Mission China, and Mon Jai.

