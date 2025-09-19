Advertisement

"Zubeen Garg Went Swimming Without Life Jacket In Singapore, Fell Unconscious": Assam Chief Minister

Zubeen Garg's autopsy wil be conducted on Saturday

Zubeen Garg was 52.

Singer Zubeen Garg died while he was swimming in the sea without a life jacket in Singapore, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

The Assamese singer, who shot to nationwide fame with the song Ya Ali from Gangster, was set to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore on September 20 and 21.

Zubeen Garg is reported to have gone on a yacht ride with a group of local Assamese people.

According to news agency PTI, Sarma said, "Zubeen died while swimming without a life jacket", adding that the Singapore authorities will question people who had accompanied Zubeen Garg for swimming.

Autopsy will be conducted tomorrow, added the Assam Chief Minister.

At a presser, Sarma said there is a video in which Zubeen Garg is seen jumping into the sea from a yacht, wearing a life jacket.

The Assam Chief Minister said after the 1.26 second-mark in the video, Zubeen Garg can be seen returning to the yacht. According to reports, he jumped into the sea for the second time but after taking off the life jacket, saying it was uncomfortable swimming with the life jacket on. 

After a few seconds, Zubeen Garg was found floating in the sea with no movement and his body stiff. Rescue teams moved him to the Singapore General Hospital but doctors pronounced him dead after some time. He died around 2.30 pm India time.

Sarma also paid a visit to Zubeen Garg's house to pay his condolences.

Initial reports stated that the singer, who was 52, died in a freak scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday.

Later, the organisers of the North East India Festival issued a statement confirming the news of his death and said Zubeen Garg went on a yacht ride before the tragic accident without them in the know, adding that the festival stands cancelled in light of the singer's death.

