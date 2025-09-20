"Zubeen Garg's Post-Mortem Complete, Body Handed Over To Team In Singapore": Assam Chief Minister

The post-mortem of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore, has been completed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Saturday.

Sarma shared the update on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing, "Update- The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team -- Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) -- in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy."

Background

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the late singer's residence in Guwahati to offer condolences to the family.

He posted, "Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon."

Fans across Assam, including in Guwahati and Jorhat, were seen emotional as they paid tribute to the singer.

Who Was Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg was one of Assam's most popular cultural icons, known for his songs in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi. He rose to nationwide fame with the hit track Ya Ali from the film Gangster and went on to deliver several other popular numbers, including Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3.

Garg had also worked extensively in Assamese films as a singer, actor and director. Some of his hits included Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Dinabandhu and Mon Jai.

In 2022, he sustained a minor head injury after falling unconscious at a resort in Dibrugarh. He was later flown to Guwahati in an air ambulance and treated at a private super-speciality hospital.