Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders SIT To Probe Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that he has instructed the State Director General of Police (DGP) to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the untimely demise of singer and Assam's cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 following an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight, which landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg had been in Singapore to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

Taking to his X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the SIT would have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity.

He wrote, "In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID, along with senior officers including the Chief Secretary of Assam. I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police."

"The viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for detailed examination. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity," added CM Sarma.

In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone.

Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary , Assam . I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2025

On Tuesday, the second post-mortem of the legendary singer was completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). The post-mortem was conducted in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. Garg's body was brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex before being taken for the final rites.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma announced that the state government has prohibited Syamkanu Mahanta, the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, from holding any functions or festivals within Assam.

Shyamkanu Mahanta had organised the North East India Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg was invited. The singer died there following a drowning incident.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddharth Sharma, and Shyamkanu Mahanta at different police stations across the state. The Assam Government has directed the CID to investigate all the FIRs.

Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati. The funeral drew thousands of fans and admirers, many of whom were visibly emotional as they paid their final respects to the artist.

The final rites were performed by Garg's sister, Palme Borthakur, while his wife, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears as she bid farewell.