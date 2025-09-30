Assam Police Team Sent To Singapore To Probe Zubeen Garg's Death

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that India is taking Singapore's assistance in the investigation of singer Zubeen Garg's death case, and a special investigation team (SIT) will visit Singapore for the probe.

The Assam government has constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP MP Gupta, to investigate the singer's death due to drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19. The 52-year-old singer had gone there to perform in the North East India Festival.

Mr Sarma said the event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, will be taken into custody in two days and assured that the Assam SIT is close to arresting Garg's manager, Siddartha Sarma.

"We have requested the Centre to invoke the mutual legal assistance treaty with Singapore. The proposal has been forwarded by the Centre to Singapore, and our SIT team will go to Singapore. Within the next 2-3 days, we will see a lot of development to arrest event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and we have been able to track Siddartha Sarma as well. If he does not surrender within the stipulated time, we will catch him," he said.

Speaking to media persons, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said that one of their teams is in Delhi, while two officials of the SIT will go to Singapore.

"We have the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, and the documents will go from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the process has been started," he said.

"For the last one week, you have shown faith in the Assam Police. Maintain faith in Assam Police, and we will ensure that we reach the conclusion. Let them do their work and everybody should support them," he added.

"As per the instruction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and as per the law of India, investigation will be transparent and a proper scientific investigation will be carried out," he said.