Zoya Akhtar Takes Us Back To 'Seventies Sunday' With Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Shrishti Behl Arya In This Throwback Pic

Zoya Akhtar shared this blast from the past. (Image courtesy: zoieakhtar)

Highlights Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented on the picture Srishti Behl Arya also commented on the picture "Old friends gold friend," wrote Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar took a walk down the memory and shared a million-dollar throwback picture on her Instagram profile on Sunday afternoon. The filmmaker shared a childhood picture of herself along with her friends Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Srishti Behl Arya. In her caption, Zoya revealed that the picture was actually taken during the Seventies. Zoya captioned the post: "70's Sunday." She accompanied the post along with hashtags like #blastfromthepast, #memorylane, #floating, #pooltime, #whenitwasbombay, #happydays and #oldfriendsgoldfriends." In the picture, the quartet can be seen playing in a swimming pool.

Needless to say, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Srishti Behl Arya were delighted to see Zoya's post. They even commented on the Gully Boy director's post. "I'm the only one who didn't need floats. Try to keep up kids," wrote Shweta. Srishti wrote "OMG" and later shared the post on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post: "Water babies forever."

Check out Zoya Akhtar's post here:

In terms of work, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with Paradise Towers. She also owns a fashion label named MxS, in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

Zoya Akhtar recently directed Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She also directed a few episodes of the web-series Made In Heaven.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.