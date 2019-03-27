Shweta Or Amitabh Bachchan, Who Captioned Dad-Moment Pic Better?

Shweta Bachchan posted this for her parents (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Highlights Shweta walked the ramp for Abu-Sandeep recently Big B and Jaya Bachchan cheered for Shweta from the front row Shweta wrote: "Best cheerleading squad ever"

Shweta Bachchan Nanda just captioned a photo of Amitabh Bachchan in the front row at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's recent fashion show. It's the same photo which Big B had spotted on a fan's Twitter page with the request "caption this" and we were thrilled when he obliged. "Arre nahi madam, bitiya ka video nikal rahe the," Big B had tweeted along with the ROFL emojis. Now, it's Shweta's turn to caption the photo. This is what Shweta thinks dad Amitabh and mom Jaya Bachchan were thinking when photographed: "You're doing great honey." Think she got it right? Shweta also added a shout-out to her parents: "Best cheerleading squad ever."

In the photo, Big B can be seen busy clicking Shweta while she in on the runway. A video of Amitabh Bachchan whistling to a videographer to move out of his frame has also been trending on social media.

Take a look at Shweta's post here:

Here's what Big B had written earlier:

Amitabh Bachchan loved Shweta's twirling moment on the ramp:

On a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Bachchan siblings Shweta and Abhishek agreed that Shweta is clearly Amitabh Bachchan's favourite child. "Even if God also comes down and if Shwet di is there, it's all over. Nothing else matters to him," Abhishek told Karan Johar on the show while Shweta added that Jaya Bachchan's "eyes light up when Abhishek walks into the room." Well, Big B's innumerable posts about "daughters be the best" are proof of his favour.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the author of Paradise Towers, which is her debut novel. She also owns a fashion label named MxS, which is in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

