Made In Heaven: Twitter Is Binge Watching Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur's Amazon Prime Series And Loving It

Amazon Prime's Made In Heaven, directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, released recently

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2019 12:11 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur in a still from Made In Heaven (courtesy Twitter)


  1. Made In Heaven has been created by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti
  2. Twitter can't stop talking about it within hours of its release
  3. Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur play the protagonists

Amazon Prime's new desi series Made In Heaven, directed by Zoya Akhtar, arrived on the Internet just a few hours before the clock struck midnight on Friday and Twitter was ready to review it. By Friday morning, early reviews had poured in on Twitter, with words of praise being singled out for Zoya Akhtar and the series' lead cast - Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. "Zoya Akhtar, you beauty. Gully Boy and now Made In Heaven. You are an absolute rockstar. What an absolutely engaging web series. The aesthetics is on some other level only," is the general sentiment on Twitter. Made In Heaven is a collaborative creation of Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

Meanwhile, for the series' lead cast, tweets such as these poured in: "The concept is a brutally honest... Sobhita and Arjun have done complete justice to their roles. This is a must watch!"

Within hours, Twitter branded Made In Heaven as a bona-fide binge-worthy show. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apart from the brilliance of Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, the series also has an impressive supporting cast comprising Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi, Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna, Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai and Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jazz. That's not it. Actors such as Shweta Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Amrita Puri and Manjot Singh also make surprise appearances in separate episodes.

For those who are yet to watch Made In Heaven, here's what you need to know. Sobhita plays the role of Tara Khanna, who runs a wedding planning agency named Made In Heaven, in partnership with Karan Mehra, played by Arjun Mathur. Jim Sarbh plays Tara's wealthy industrialist husband Adil while Kalki features Tara's best friend, who has an affair with Adil.

 

 

Made In Heaven is a joint production venture of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Media Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Productions.

made in heavensobhita dhulipala arjun mathur

