This Amul Topical And Sobhita Dhulipala's Post - A Made In Heaven Combo

The Amul topical. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala has every reason to celebrate. The second season of her much-awaited web series Made In Heaven released to great reviews, earning her praise from all quarters. Now, Sobhita Dhulipala has made it to the coveted Amul topical as Tara Khanna, her character in Made In Heaven. The topical also comes with the caption, “Made in oven. Amul weds with bread.” Sharing the topical on her Instagram timeline, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “This is the most special pop-culture moment I've witnessed in my entire life. Grew up driving by incredibly witty and relevant copywriting as well as culture patrolling through Amul's funky hoardings. And now…to make it one…wow. So so happy. #ThankingMyStars #ThankingTara.” In response, Sobhita's co-star Arjun Mathur wrote, “Tara,” with a heart and teary-eye emoji. Zoya Akhtar, the show's creator, also wrote, “Tara,” with a heart emoticon.

The web series and Sobhita Dhulipala's work in it have caught the eye of some of Bollywood's biggest names. For instance, Katrina Kaif shared a note on her Instagram Stories urging people to watch the show. She wrote, “What a show, can't remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked...Amazing so well done... no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show... binge-worthy. And the entire cast just brilliantly performed,” and tagged the cast and crew of the show. Sobhita Dhulipala re-shared Katrina Kaif's post and wrote, "This is truly treasure-worthy. Thank you so much for your encouragement and graciousness."

Before Katrina Kaif, veteran actress Zeenat Aman also praised the show on Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Made in Heaven for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night. Sobhita Dhulipala, you are a vision, albeit a complicated one. And Arjun Mathur, yours was a standout performance! Zoya Akhtar, I look forward to more storytelling from your creative stable.” To this, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “BRB shaking! This is too special. Thank you, Zeenat Ji, I adore you.”

In addition to Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala, Made In Heaven 2's principal cast includes Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwar Singh, and Vijay Raaz. The first and second seasons of the show are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.