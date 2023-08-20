Katrina Kaif Says 'Spectacular Show' In Her Verdict On Made In Heaven Season 2. Sobhita Dhulipala Reacts

Image shared by Katrina Kaif. (Courtesy: katrinakaif )

Made In Heaven Season 2, which was released on Amazon Prime earlier this month, has been on the receiving end of positive reviews by Bollywood stars for shedding light on social issues concerning marriages in India. Joining the bandwagon was also Katrina Kaif, who was all praises for the cast and the makers of the show as she uploaded a post on her Instagram feed on Saturday. Sharing a poster of the show, Katrina revealed that she ‘just had to' binge-watch the second season of the show as the makers "left no stone unturned to put a spectacular show"."

Along with a must-watch sticker, the Tiger star wrote, “What a show, can't remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked..." Tagging the show's producers and directors, Katrina further wrote, “Amazing so well done... no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show... binge-worthy. And the entire cast just brilliantly performed.”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif will next be seen Jee Le Zaraa, a film directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-written by Zoya Akhtar.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was seen in the titular role of Tara Sharma in the show, reacted to Katrina's post as she wrote, "This is truly treasure-worthy. Thank you so much for your encouragement and graciousness."

Before Katrina Kaif, veteran actress Zeenat Aman had also posted her review of the series on her Instagram page, She wrote, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Made in Heaven for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night. @sobhitad you are a vision, albeit a complicated one. And @arjun_mathur, yours was a standout performance! @zoieakhtar, I look forward to more storytelling from your creative stable."

Meanwhile, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review for the web series wrote, "MIH S2, like the first season did, addresses a wide range of themes. It concludes each chapter with an apt homily (it stops well short of being preachy) directed at women who allow societal expectations to snuff out their aspirations and desires."

Made In Heaven 2's principle cast includes Arjun Mehra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwar Singh, Vijay Raaz. The first part of the show was released on Amazon Prime India in 2019.