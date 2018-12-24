Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'Underperforms', Scores Rs 59 Crore

A still from Zero (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights "Zero has clearly underperformed," tweeted Taran Adarsh "Remained on similar levels over the weekend," he added Zero has raked in almost Rs 60 crore in three days

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's new film Zero has raked in almost Rs 60 crore in three days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also added that the ambitious Aanand L Rai-directed film has "underperformed." Zero's ticket sales over the weekend recorded similar numbers on each day that barely exceeded the opening day collections of the film. As opposed to the box office trend, Zero failed to witness an upward trend on the first weekend, reported Mr Adarsh. "Zero has clearly underperformed... Remained on similar levels over the weekend... No turnaround / big jump in biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, he also added that the holiday season may work in favour of Zero: "Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz... Real test on Wed and Thu... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: Rs 59.07 cr. India biz."

#Zero has clearly underperformed... Remained on similar levels over the weekend... No turnaround / big jump in biz... #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz... Real test on Wed and Thu... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: Rs 59.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2018

About Zero's box office performance on Saturday, Taran Adarsh tweeted to say that Zero is "struggling" with ticket sales: "Zero slips on Day 2... Biz should've witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the box office."

On Friday, Zero opened to mixed reviews. While critics and audiences appreciated Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's performances, the storyline of Zero appeared to be not convincing enough to a section of movie-goers. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said: "Shah Rukh cannot be faulted. He gives his hundred per cent to liven up Zero, but for a film running on empty that is only a zero-sum game. Anushka contorts her face and angles her lips to deliver her lines - Full marks to her for effort. Katrina, who inevitably makes her entry with an item number, tries her best to convey the angst of a public figure whose life is a series of mishaps."

Zero casts Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf named Bauua Singh, who falls in love with a specially abled scientist named Aafia (played by Anushka Sharma). Katrina Kaif's character - a superstar named Babita Kumari - is the third angle in the love triangle.