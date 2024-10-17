Advertisement

Zendaya Reveals Why She Won't Take Dance Classes With Tom Holland

"He's too good, it would piss me off," Zendaya admitted

Zendaya Reveals Why She Won't Take Dance Classes With Tom Holland
Zendaya shared this image. (courtesy: Zendaya
Washington:

In a lighthearted revelation, actress Zendaya shared her reasons for not wanting to take dance classes with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

During an interview reported by E! News, the Euphoria star expressed her reluctance to hit the dance floor alongside the Spider-Man actor, citing his impressive skills as a primary concern.

"He's too good, it would piss me off," Zendaya admitted, highlighting her preference for a dance partner who shares a similar level of ability.

"I would want to take someone who could be equally as bad as me," she added.

Fans may recall Tom Holland's viral performance of Rihanna's Umbrella on Lip Sync Battle in 2017, which solidified his reputation for captivating dance moves. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he humorously noted, "I've really worked hard in my career, and I've really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it."

The Spider-Man actor said, "And for all the movies that I'm incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for."

Despite her talent--having showcased her dancing skills on Dancing with the Stars--Zendaya indicated that she would prefer to share the dance floor with someone less experienced.

"You know who would be fun at it? Honestly, my little niece who's 8. I would like to take a dance class with her. That would be fun," she remarked.

While Zendaya may shy away from dance classes, she is open to trying a kayaking date with Holland.

She explained that kayaking requires teamwork and synchronization, which could lead to some amusing moments.

"With the kayak, you have to be in sync with the person," she said, adding, "And I think it would be hilarious because we are both very controlling and we both want to be in charge. So it would be funny to watch us be like, 'No, we're going to go this way. No, we're going to go that way.' And I think it would be a good story after the fact."

Zendaya Reveals Why She Won't Take Dance Classes With Tom Holland
For Liam Payne, Tributes From Zayn Malik's Sisters, Niall Horan's Brother
