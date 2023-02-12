Zeenat Aman Makes Instagram Debut: 'Laughing At The Places Life Takes Me'

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Guess which Hindi film veteran made their Instagram debut? None other than Zeenat Aman. The 71-year-old actress joined the social media platform on Saturday. The first post on her unverified profile is a picture of the actress. She captioned the post: "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram." The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor's Instagram bio reads: "Actor. Mother. Maverick." On Sunday, the actress treated her Instafam to a stunning picture of herself and she shared details on shoot (more on that later).

See Zeenat Aman's first Instagram post here:

In a separate Instagram post, Zeenat Aman wrote: "In the 70s, the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman's gaze though, is different. This series of pictures was shot by young photographer Tanya in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together." She signed off the post with these words: "It's such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few.