Seen This Rare Video Of Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman Dancing At Hare Krishna Hare Ram Song Yet? Randhir Kapoor and Jalal Agha also joined Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi

Heroine director shared a video of actors Shabana Azmi, Randhir Kapoor, Zeenat Aman and Jalal Agha dancing to their heart's content as Asha Bhosle sang I Love You from Hare Krishna Hare Ram live for a show (PS: RD Burman was playing live), telecast by DD National. "Wow!!! What memories," wrote on Instagram user in the comments section. The video, which Madhur Bhandarkar shared with his Instafam, has thousands of views and several comments, all praising his choice of video. "Really classic," wrote another Bollywood fan.



Watch the blast from the past video, shared by Madhur Bhandarkar here:

Must see Rare video of 70's @DDNational footage #RDBurman live @ashabhosle singing on film #HareRamaHareKrishna song #RandirKapoor @AzmiShabana #ZeenatAman #JalalAgha dancing. A post shared by Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:56am PDT



The original song was picturised on Zeenat Aman, who played Dev Anand's drug-addict sister in the film. Hare Krishna Hare Ram, which was also directed by Dev Anand, released in 1971, and it also featured actress Mumtaz opposite Dev Anand.



Watch the original song from Hare Krishna Hare Ram:







This is the less popular track from Hare Krishna Hare Ram, whose discography also included the iconic Dum Maaro Dum, also sung by Asha Bhosle. It is considered the "seminal rock number" in Hindi film music till date.



Asha Bhosle and RD Burman married several years after the release of Hare Krishna Hare Ram in 1980, however, their songs together form a major chunk of Bollywood's superhit music. Asha Bhosle sang innumerable song scored by RD Burman and together they enthralled the music-lovers through stage shows and concerts.



Thank you, Madhur Bhandarkar, for this trip to the Seventies.



