Seen This Rare Video Of Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman Dancing At Hare Krishna Hare Ram Song Yet?

Highlights The video appears to be from a live event telecast by DD National Asha Bhosle sang live while RD Burman gave the music "Wow!!! What memories," read one comment

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a rare video from the Seventies which will make this Monday truly magical. Thedirector shared a video of actors Shabana Azmi, Randhir Kapoor, Zeenat Aman and Jalal Agha dancing to their heart's content as Asha Bhosle sangfromlive for a show (PS: RD Burman was playing live), telecast by DD National. "Wow!!! What memories," wrote on Instagram user in the comments section. The video, which Madhur Bhandarkar shared with his Instafam, has thousands of views and several comments, all praising his choice of video. "Really classic," wrote another Bollywood fan.Watch the blast from the past video, shared by Madhur Bhandarkar here:The original song was picturised on Zeenat Aman, who played Dev Anand's drug-addict sister in the film., which was also directed by Dev Anand, released in 1971, and it also featured actress Mumtaz opposite Dev Anand.Watch the original song fromThis is the less popular track from, whose discography also included the iconic, also sung by Asha Bhosle. It is considered the "seminal rock number" in Hindi film music till date. Asha Bhosle and RD Burman married several years after the release ofin 1980, however, their songs together form a major chunk of Bollywood's superhit music. Asha Bhosle sang innumerable song scored by RD Burman and together they enthralled the music-lovers through stage shows and concerts.Thank you, Madhur Bhandarkar, for this trip to the Seventies.