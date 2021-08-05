Shabana Azmi Tried To Look 'Sultry' On Magazine Cover With Zeenat Aman And Simi Garewal But...

Shabana Azmi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: azmishabana18)

Shabana Azmi, on Thursday, made a trip down memory lane and dug out a photo of what appears to be a magazine cover featuring herself, actress Zeenat Aman and actress-filmmaker Simi Garewal. The 70-year-old actress accompanied the throwback photo with a hilarious caption about her expression in the image. Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Simi Garewal can be seen posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Shabana Azmi hilariously wrote: "Have never managed to look sultry" LOL. Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman have worked together in films like Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974) and Ashanti (1982). Zeenat Aman's films with Simi Garewal are a few - Professor Pyarelal (1981) and Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980).

Check out Shabana Azmi's post here:

Shabana Azmi often posts throwback pictures of herself from her movies or with her co-stars on her social media profile. Remember her photo with Zeenat Aman, Hema Malini, Rakhee Gulzar and late actors Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan? If not, check it out now:

Shabana Azmi has worked in over 100 films and has won five National Awards in her acting career. The actress, who is also a renowned theatre artiste, made her film debut with the 1974 movie Ankur, for which she won her first National Award for the Best Actress. She has featured in critically-acclaimed films like Arth, Bhavna, Neerja, Khandar, Masoom, Paar, Tehzeeb, Godmother, Fire and Sati among many others. She has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Award.

Shabana Azmi will next be seen in Faraz Ansari's Sheer Qorma, co-starring Divya Dutta.