Zeenat Aman Hints At The 'First And Only Misunderstanding' Between Dev Anand And Her In New Post

Zeenat Aman shared this picture. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

As promised, Zeenat Aman is back with the second part of her tribute to Dev Anand on Instagram and it's a treat to read. In the note, she recalled the days working with Dev Anand and mentioned about the "misunderstanding" between her and the late actor. Along with the long note, Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture from the sets of Ishk Ishk Ishk and called their look "incredibly stylish". She started the note with these words, "The age gap between Dev saab and myself was nearly 30 years. I had played his sister in HRHK, and he did not yet see me as a romantic lead. Instead, he cast me in the titular role of (Raakhee's sister) Panna in Heera Panna, which released in 1973. I had a blast shooting that film, and its sound track remains a favourite to this day."

Calling Dev Anand a "Dynamic mentor," Zeenat Aman continued, "Dev saab was a dynamic mentor. Our association continued, and next on the cards was Ishk Ishk Ishk. I once again found myself in Nepal, but this time we were shooting in the picturesque lake town of Pokhara!"

Recalling her days shooting for Ishk Ishk Ishk with Dev Anand in Nepal, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Those of you who have seen the film know that it features a bevy of lovely women as my sisters and friends. They were literally so, because prior to the shoot Dev saab asked if I had any "model friends" who could join the project. I put the word out, several friends answered my call, and so it was quite the party in Pokhara."

Without sharing any "gossipy details" from the sets of Ishk Ishk Ishk, Zeenat Aman added, "With a good-looking and young cast and crew, it should be no surprise that there were plenty of dalliances and heartbreaks unfolding behind the scenes. But please don't expect the gossipy details from me! Would you like the world to know about your every crush, humiliation or affair?"

"Anyway, Dev saab was on a roll. Working with him was seamless and joyful. He was a fount of creative energy, and I was delighted to have his guidance. It would have been easy for him to tie me down to a contract, but he had the grace to never even suggest it. Thus allowing me a chance to spread my wings. We also starred together in several films made by other directors such as Darling, Darling and Kalabaaz," wrote Zeenat Aman.

Talking about the first and only misunderstanding between her and Dev Anand (more on it later), she wrote, "My career was booming, fresh offers were pouring in, but alas, one of these, led to the first and only misunderstanding between Dev saab and myself..."

Zeenat Aman concluded the note with these words, (I will try to complete this story tomorrow or the day after. Meanwhile, this picture is from the set of Ishk Ishk Ishk, and if I may say so myself, it is incredibly stylish!)"

Talking about the "misunderstanding" between Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand, the late actor, in his autobiography Romancing With Life, suggested that Zeenat Aman and Raj Kapoor's friendship created a rift between the two.