What Happened When Zeenat Aman Took "Long Pulls" From Hippies' Chillum On <i>Hare Rama Hare Krishna</i> Set: "I Was High As A Kite"

Zeenat Aman will mesmerize audiences across generations with her insightful anecdotes the next month and she sent out the invitations in a typical Zeenat Aman way. Zeenat Aman, who rose to the limelight, with her timeless performance as a drug-addicted Janice in Dev Anand's directorial Hare Rama Hare Krishna, shared stories about how she brought "authenticity" to her character by the help of "hippy offerings." Zeenat Aman also recalled how her mother "gave the senior crew members a sharp tongue" after knowing about her child was allowed to "do drugs." Like all her previous Instagram posts, Zeenat Aman's crisp and lively storytelling skill will captive your attention in no time.

Zeenat Aman began her note with these words, "We were in Kathmandu shooting Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Dev Saab had rounded up a gaggle of hippies from the streets to be featured in the song. Which song? The picture is a dead giveaway - Dum Maro Dum of course! The hippy extras were delighted with their good fortune. They were not only getting to pack their chillums with hashish in beautiful Nepal, they were also getting free food, going to feature in a Bollywood movie and were being paid to boot!"

Recalling her naive teen days when she took "long pulls from their chillum" to portray the character to perfection, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Now Dev Saab wanted authenticity in this sequence. My character, the drug addled Janice, had to really look stoned. And the easiest way to achieve this was to partake in the hippy offerings! So there I was, still in my teens, gamely taking long pulls from their chillum for take after take."

Documenting her first-time experience of "doing drugs", Zeenat Aman wrote, "By the time we wrapped the day's work I was high as a kite! I was in no state to return to the hotel in that happy, dizzy and slightly gormless haze. So some of the team members packed me into a car and took me on a drive to a beautiful vantage point. There in the cold mountain air, I contemplated the Himalayas and slowly, peacefully came down from my high."

Zeenat Aman continued, "I later found out that my mother was furious when she learnt what happened, and gave the senior crew members a sharp tongue lashing for allowing her precious child to "do drugs"! Luckily, I was spared her wrath.Well, what can I say, it was the 70s, and I was something of a flower child."

Zeenat Aman revealed about the upcoming event and wrote, "This October, I will be in Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur sharing many such anecdotes, and grooving to the most memorable numbers from my films, all performed by a live band. This is a musical extravaganza especially created for "my generation" of fans! Don't forget to book tickets for your parents, aunts, uncles and anyone else who grew up dancing to my songs. Yeh Shaam Mastani. Tickets available at BookMyShow. The link is in the bio." Take a look:

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choices, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.