Zeenat Aman Perfectly Sums Up Her Goa Photoshoot: "Just Call Me A Bird-Of-Paradise"

Film veteran Zeenat Aman's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. She delighted her Instafam with stunning pictures from a photoshoot that she recently did in Goa. She accentuated her outfit with a zebra print cape. Zeenat Aman began her post with these words, "Just call me a Bird-of-Paradise. Born to be flamboyant and ever-ready to take wing...As a self-professed home-bird, there is something just so wonderful about home-brewed ideas and projects. The ease and comfort of these are unparalleled. On this last visit to Goa, Zahaan Khan and Cara invited over their talented friends. Tania Alfonso Fadte (stylist) and Tara Louise McManus (photographer) for a morning of dress-up at Birdsong Moira (a Bed and Breakfast in Goa)."

So what went into the making of this "guerrilla style" albeit stunning photoshoot - "a single assistant, minimal equipment and the sweetest disposition" and a homemade lunch of dahi kadhi chawal. Zeenat Aman wrote, "Tania, an exceptionally gifted stylist who just dressed Priyanka Chopra for her gorgeous Vogue India cover, managed to borrow stunning outfits for the shoot in record time, and helped direct this vision."

She added, "Tara, for her part, shot me guerrilla style with a single assistant, minimal equipment and the sweetest disposition. The six of us traipsed about the empty villa, finding beautiful spots to shoot in, endured the mercurial weather - rain, sunshine, rain - and wrapped up in time."

Did we mention that Zeenat Aman doubled up as a hairstylist and a make-up artist for the aforementioned shoot? "Any flaws in the pictures are of my making - I did my own hair and makeup, while fighting a losing battle with the humidity! On this note, I'd love for you to leave me a comment on any fashion faux pas you may have made. Believe me, we've all been there," she wrote.

Check out the post here:

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few. In terms of work, she will next be seen in Bun Tikki with Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol.