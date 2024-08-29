Shabana Azmi Recalls Her First Experience Of Working With Zeenat Aman: "She Didn't Throw Her Weight Around"

Shabana Azmi will share screen space with Zeenat Aman in Faraz Arif Ansari's Bun Tikki. When asked about this grand re-union by Hindustan Times, Shabana Azmi said, "I have not been very close to Zeenat over the years, but she's always been an extremely polite and encouraging person. I remember when I first worked with her in Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974), (actor) Zarina Wahab and I were complete newcomers whereas she was a very big star. But she didn't throw her weight around and seemed accessible on the sets. That is a quality I find in her even today and that I think is very special about her." The film also stars Abhay Deol.

Manish Malhotra, who is producing this film, announced the news on Instagram last year and wrote a long note. It read, "The Great Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman both I have been a huge fan of (red heart emojis).. from their movies to their songs to their clothes (starstruck emoji) They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love (starstruck emoji) It's gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate STAGE5 production for a film called #BunTikki a sensitive film written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari (red heart emojis) and starring with them is the Uber talented Abhay Deol (red heart emojis).. shooting starts this month and we are all so excited about this unique film .. Cast, crew all of us .." Take a look:

Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi will share screen space after a gap of 21 years. The last time this dynamic duo appeared together was in 1982, in their film Ashanti.