Zeenat Aman Reveals How She Was Cast In Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Bonus - Throwback Gold With Dev Anand

Zeenat Aman has shared another interesting anecdote on her Instagram handle, and this time she revealed how she got her role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. In her long note, the veteran star credited Dev Anand for her role in the film and called the superstar her "starmaker". In the note, she recalled how she and her family were packing bags to leave India when Dev Anand persuaded her mother to delay their relocation plans. Along with the note, she shared a monochrome picture with Dev Anand. She started her note with these words, "When entering an industry like Bollywood, every actor hopes for a starmaker. Someone who sees the glimmer of potential and ambition that has perhaps only been visible to the self thus far. Very few are so lucky as to find this person, but I was. My starmaker was Dev saab."

Zeenat Aman continued, "It was 1970, and I think O P Ralhan was feeling quite sorry for me. He had given me a bit part in Hulchul, it had made little impact, and I was already packing my bags to relocate to Malta with my mother and stepfather."

Recalling the day she met Dev Anand and his Navketan team for the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Dev Saab and his Navketan team were casting for Hare Rama Hare Krishna at the time. In his largesse, O P Ralhan suggested that they meet me. I vividly remember what I wore that day. A fitted yellow top, a fawn-coloured skirt and glasses with yellow frames. My mother was at the meeting (remember, I was still in my teens). So she held forth, while I spoke when spoken to, and packed tobacco into my pipe. The meeting concluded, and a few days later the landline jangled. I was asked to come for a screen test, and that is how I came to be cast as Jasbir/Janice."

"Oh, but the saga doesn't end here. My family was ready to depart the country, but Dev saab persuaded my mother and I to delay our travels. So instead we flew to Kathmandu, stayed at the famous Soaltee Hotel, and waited long days to be called to set to shoot! I was frothing at the bit by the time it was finally time for my scenes. The first of which was a bus sequence. It makes me laugh to watch it now because I know I'm practically spitting out my lines in my impatience to prove myself!" Zeenat Aman continued.

Zeenat Aman added, "In those days it took much longer to make a film from start to finish. Two or three years even. My mother and I once again prepared to leave Mumbai, and yet again Dev Saab persuaded us to stay. He promised to edit quickly and get the movie into the cinemas. Sure enough, the film released, it became a huge hit, and I became a star."

Zeenat Aman concluded with these words, "My immigration plans were now indefinitely postponed, and Dev Saab started writing another script with me in mind... (More tomorrow.)"

Soon after Zeenat Aman shared the post, the celebs flooded the comment section. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented, "Love this story .. and thanks to Dev Saab for a lot of people he brought into this industry, and for you." Tanuja Chandra wrote, "Legend - Dev sab. Such a pretty picture, filled with warmth."

Zeenat Aman rose to fame with her performance in Hare Rama Hare Krishna and won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award.