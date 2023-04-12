'Zeenat Aman Is Everything Instagram Is Not - Real...,' Wrote Karan Johar. Her Reply

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Film veteran Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut this year, loves to keep it real on the photo-sharing application, which is why her fans can't get enough of her posts. Karan Johar too loves the icon's Instagram posts and in his latest Instagram entry, he wrote: "Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not. Real, vulnerable and so damn honest." Responding to Karan Johar's Instagram story, Zeenat Aman wrote: "Such a lovely story to wake up to. Thank you for your kind words Karan Johar. I wish you and your little ones every happiness and success."

See Zeenat Aman and Karan Johar's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Zeenat Aman's Instagram story

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He also directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Brahmastra, Govinda Naam Mera to name a few.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years with the film. His last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The film released in 2016.