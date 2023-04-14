Pics From Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta And Soni Razdan's Get-Together

Soni Razdan shared this image. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan caught up with her friends and veteran actresses, Neena Gupta and Zeenat Aman, as well as producer Anu Rajan. On Friday, Soni Razdan shared a set of images from their get-together in which the friends are dressed in casual, traditional clothes, looking stunning as always. While the first image in the Instagram carousel features the entire group, the second photo has Soni Razdan seated with Neena Gupta and Anu Rajan. Sharing the pictures, Soni Razdan said, “Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much-needed catch-up.” The post has received a lot of love from fans and followers on Instagram.

A few days ago, Soni Razdan was also seen catching up with friend and actress Nandinii Sen. Sharing a selfie, Soni Razdan said, “We don't get the chance to catch up very often Nandinii Sen. But when we do it's like we've met just yesterday. And it's been like this ever since we became friends in school all those years ago. Cheers to effortless friendships like ours … Love you.” Interestingly, Nandinii Sen played Alia Bhatt's mother in her debut film Student Of The Year. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is Soni Razdan's younger daughter.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan has also been showering her friend Zeenat Aman with a lot of love on Instagram. Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts and lovely captions have managed to impress Soni Razdan, her reaction under an upload shows.

Sharing a throwback image with her sons, Zeenat Aman wrote a poignant note on parenthood. “There's no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It's exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner, or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to.” Replying to the post, Soni Razdan dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, Soni Razdan will be next seen in Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.