Pics: Alia Bhatt Enjoys Movie Date With Mom Soni Razdan And Sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan and sisterShaheen in Mumbai.

It was a girls' day out for Alia Bhatt as she stepped out with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt on a movie date on Saturday. The actress was spotted at a PVR in Juhu in a comfortable ensemble. The 30-year-old actress looked pretty in a blue shirt and matching bottoms while her mom and sister twinned in a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Alia sported a no-makeup look and added a Gucci crossbody bag to accentuate her look. Alia, Soni Razdan and Shaheen happily posed for the shutterbugs before leaving.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the actress added a glam quotient at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event with her stunning appearance. On the first day of the event, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star opted for a golden saree with a silver blouse. She accessorized her look with statement jewellery. On the second day, she wore a golden gown with a cape.

Check out the posts below:

Last month, Alia Bhatt, who turned 30, celebrated her special day with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan in London. The actress shared two adorable posts, offering a sneak peek into her birthday celebration. In one of the posts, she simply wrote, "Thirty," followed by a sun emoticon, while in another, she wrote, "London 2023."

Check out the posts below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Heart Of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut.