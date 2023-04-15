Zeenat Aman Shares 'The Most Desi Thing' About Herself

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: zeenataman)

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joined Instagram a few months ago and the photo-sharing app – at least among Indian users – has never been the same again. The actress's lovely posts that feature beautiful images with poignant captions are a sure-shot hit with her fans. Adding to the growing list of beautiful posts, Zeenat Aman has shared a throwback image of herself dressed in what appears to be a blue kurta with a large bindi and sindoor. Addressing the Indian outfit she is wearing in the photo, Zeenat Aman confessed that she is a true desi girl at heart. “Clothes are not all that maketh the woman! You may associate me with ‘Western glam' but I'm as desi as they come. And nothing speaks to this as much as my diet. It doesn't matter where I am travelling in the world, within two days I begin to crave home food and go in search of an Indian restaurant,” she wrote in the caption. Zeenat Aman shared the same post on her Instagram Stories and said, “On the most desi thing about myself.”

Zeenat Aman also spoke about her favourite Indian foods and said, “Dal chawal is my staple, which as khichdi is my comfort meal. Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch. Dosas from Dakshinayan are my favourite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli. I couldn't be happier that it's mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of namkeen stashed in my bedroom. India is so magnificently diverse, I'm still discovering new dishes. Please share your favourite, local recommendations with me,” and added that she is a vegetarian.”

Responding to Zeenat Aman's post, Manisha Koirala said, “Home-cooked meals are the best…specially my mother's cooked meals.” Sameera Reddy wrote, “Those eyes,” with fire emojis. In a heart-warming gesture, several fans of the actress have dropped their food recommendations in the comments section.

A few days ago, Zeenat Aman shared a poignant note on parenthood. Sharing a lovely throwback image with her sons Zahaan and Azaan, she wrote, “My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now, and it feels as though their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don't beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher's note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don't owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support, and guidance.”

Read the complete note here:

Zeenat Aman is known for her work in movies like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.