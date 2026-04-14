Zanai Bhosle's First Post For 'Love Of Life' Asha Bhosle After Her Death: "She Has Seen It All From Above"

Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium on Monday, with family members and the film fraternity in attendance. She died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following multi-organ failure on Sunday (April 12). Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who broke down during the last rites, shared her first posts after her grandmother's death.

On her Instagram Story, she shared a throwback picture with Asha Bhosle. The caption read: "Goodbye my love, love of my life". She dropped a red heart emoji after the text.

She also shared a picture of Asha Bhosle's body wrapped in the national flag, as she was accorded state honours.

In her short note, Zanai wrote: "So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above."

Celebrities Who Attended the Funeral

Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal marked their presence at the crematorium on Monday.

Music maestro AR Rahman, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Roshan, Helen, Poonam Dhillon, and Meenakshi Sheshadri paid their last respects to Asha Bhosle at her Parel home.

On Sunday, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Vidya Balan visited Asha Bhosle's house to pay their last respects.

The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Doctors later confirmed that she had been battling multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure on Sunday.

Key Achievements

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).