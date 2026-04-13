When Asha Bhosle Spoke About Rising Divorces: 'This Generation Gets Bored Quickly'

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle had once spoken about the rising number of divorces among young couples. She shared her views during a conversation with spiritual leader Ravi Shankar, expressing concern about how quickly relationships seem to fall apart today.

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Shedding light on her personal life, Asha Bhosle spoke about her time with her late husband, renowned music composer RD Burman. She said, "When I had issues with him, the most I did was go to my mother's house for a few days. But the thought of divorce never crossed my mind. I never divorced my husband."

She further asked Ravi Shankar, "Nowadays, I hear about couples sending divorce papers every month. Why is this happening, Gurudev?"

In response, Ravi Shankar said, "You kept singing and made everyone happy. You also had faith in God and the strength to tolerate and deal with troubles."

Asha Bhosle went on to add, "I have spent most of my years in the film industry and seen many people, but earlier, they never used to take such drastic steps like the current generation does. I feel that the love between them ends very soon, and they get bored with each other quickly too."

About Asha Bhosle's Family

Asha Bhosle had three children - Hemant, Varsha, and Anand - from her first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle.

Her eldest son, Hemant Bhosle, worked as a music composer on films such as Dharam Shatru, Sansani: The Sensation, and Raja Jogi. He was also known for popular duets sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, including Aji Kaho Kya Haal Hai from Anpadh.

Her daughter, Varsha Bhosle, pursued a different career and worked as a columnist for several publications. Her youngest son, Anand Bhosle, later went on to manage his mother's professional work.

Asha Bhosle faced significant personal losses. Varsha died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 56. In 2015, Hemant passed away after battling cancer.

These losses followed a difficult early phase in her personal life. She married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16 against her family's wishes, but the marriage later turned troubled. Following issues with her in-laws, she returned to her maternal home with her children while pregnant with her third child. The couple eventually separated in 1960.

Years later, she found companionship with music composer RD Burman. The two shared a strong personal and professional bond and became one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated singer-composer pairs. They did not have children together.

Her family now includes her grandchildren, including Chaitanya Bhosle and Zanai Bhosle.



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