<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Duo Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar Remember "Incomparable" Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle's demise has left a deep void among her fans and the film fraternity across India. Several stars and celebrities took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer. Dhurandhar 2 actor-director duo Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar also shared posts remembering her.

Details

Sharing a heartwarming photo with Asha Bhosle, Ranveer wrote, "Irreplaceable, incomparable." See here:

Aditya Dhar shared a photo of her and wrote, "Forever in song. Asha Bhosle." See the post here:

Remembering Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle carved her own niche in the industry by blending traditional melodies with the modern, Western-influenced sound of the 1960s and 1970s. From soulful ghazals to cabaret and foot-tapping rock and roll, she earned the sobriquet 'Queen of Versatility'. She chose to define an unconventional path.

It was evident early in her career that comparisons with her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, would be inevitable, given the latter's softer tone. Asha Bhosle, on the other hand, adopted a more agile vocal modulation.

Interestingly, her sharper voice led to her becoming the playback voice for more rebellious characters. She replaced the traditional voice of the Hindi film heroine with a magnetic shift - something synonymous with the modern Indian woman - and thus, a playback superstar was born.

It was her knack for experimentation that even earned her a place in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. She could turn everything into music: a whisper here, a giggle there, a murmur in between.

Asha Bhosle Admitted To Hospital

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Sharing a health update, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote last night, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital. We request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We shall update you positively."

On Sunday, Dr Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure. He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).



Also Read: What Asha Bhosle Leaves Behind: Rs 250-Crore Empire, Rs 100-Crore Properties, A Restaurant Chain