Zaheer Iqbal And "BAE" Sonakshi Sinha's Holiday Pic Photobombed By A Bear

Every day is an adventure for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married at their Mumbai home in June this year and the couple have been setting major travel goals. Zaheer Iqbal shared a set of photos from their new adventure, which feature him posing with Sonakshi Sinha and a, wait for it, bear. He captioned the picture, "A Boy... his BAE... and a Bear." Huma Qureshi commented on the post, "But why is your BAE behind the glass?" Richa Chadha wrote, "ennnnjoy."

Posting a video from their wedding earlier this year, Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was perfect...It was us."

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.