Sonakshi Sinha's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment On Sale For 25 Crore. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal at her Bandra residence. Now, that very apartment seems to be up for sale. A real estate Instagram account shared a video of the apartment and eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the striking resemblance to Sonakshi's home. Previously, the actor had given Architectural Digest India a tour of her house, making it easy for her fans to recognise the property. The same house also featured prominently in Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding photos. The Property Store's official Instagram handle shared a video that offers a glimpse into the "2 BHK apartment with a 4200 square foot carpet area in Bandra West, boasting a sea view."

The video also highlights the apartment's luxurious features, including a private elevator and interiors valued at Rs 5 crore. The asking price for the property is listed at Rs 25 crore. Sonakshi and Zaheer liked the video seemingly confirming that their house is put up for sale. Actor and Sonakshi's close friend Saqib Saleem, who resides in the same building, commented on the post, "I know this building." Meanwhile, fans chimed in with comments like, "Isn't this Sonakshi Sinha's house? Saw it on YouTube," and "That's Sonakshi Sinha's home.. moving out too soon.."

Sonakshi first announced buying this apartment in May 2023 through an Instagram post. A few months later, she provided a tour of the home in a video shared by Architectural Digest India. Reports from Hindustan Times indicate that Sonakshi bought the apartment in March 2020. By September 2023, she had also purchased another apartment in the same building for Rs 11 crore.

During the video tour, Sonakshi described the apartment as her "home away from home", noting that she was still living with her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha - but used this space for work meetings. In June of this year, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in the same apartment. Reflecting on her wedding day during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi shared, "I didn't want to take any stress so my house was an open house. Everybody was coming and going while I was getting my hair and makeup done. Friends are chilling in the wardrobe, decor is going on, the food is being set up. So it was literally like an open house and that's how I wanted my D-Day to be like. It felt so homely and beautiful. It was perfect."