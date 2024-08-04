Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Had This Much Fun At Arpita Khan's Birthday Celebrations

Leave whatever you are doing and head straight to Zaheer Iqbal's Instagram page. The actor has posted a bunch of pictures from the birthday weekend of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. In the first frame, we see the birthday girl and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, posing alongside Zaheer, his wife, actress Sonakshi Sinha, actor Varun Sharma and Sneha Aarti. Next, we see all of them posing against a lush green, mountainous background. Aayush is MIA from this frame. There is also a cute selfie of the newlyweds, Zaheer and Sonakshi. Following that, we spotted some more shots of the celebration. Oh, and did we mention how adorable Sonakshi and Varun looked as they grooved to the beats of Badshah's song "Tauba Tauba"? The last slide features a LOL video of Sonakshi and Zaheer. In his caption, Zaheer wrote, “Happy Birthday Arpita Mazaa aa gaya.” He also added the hashtag, “Weekend Ka Vaar” to the caption.

Did you know Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha arrived at Arpita Khan's birthday party an hour early? Zaheer shared another fun video on his Instagram Stories, in which the couple can be seen sitting on a sofa, waiting for the party to begin. The caption read, “Killing time cause we r 1 hour early to a party as usual cause of baby's PUNCTUALITY.”

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha set couple goals like no other. The two got married on June 23, after dating for seven years. The wedding was an intimate affair, with close friends and family in attendance. Speaking about the D-day, Sonakshi told TOI, “It's just the way we wanted it. And that's just us, that is the kind of people we are, and we wanted our wedding day to reflect us. Right from sending out the invite, which a friend of ours quickly made for us, to the wedding afterparty we wanted it to be chilled out. We didn't want to have the whole rigmarole of multiple functions, and we were sure we wanted our wedding to be one big party. So, that is what it was one day of having fun where everyone who truly loves us showed up to celebrate us.”