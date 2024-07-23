Sonakshi Sinha Shares New Pics With Husband Zaheer Iqbal From Philippines

Image was post on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha blessed our feeds on Tuesday evening with some lovely pictures of herself and her husband Zaheer Iqbal from their recent honeymoon in Phillippines. The Heeramandi star shared a series of pictures in which the two can be seen having a gala time in the swimming pool, gorging on some sumptous food etc. For the caption, Sonakshi wrote, "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!This is not an ad, and no one asked us to post but i can't help but share the awesomeness of @thefarmatsanbenito in the Phillippines. In one week we were taught what wellness actually means, listen to our bodies and take care of our minds. Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new."

She continued, "Thanks to our amazing friends @nirvanachaudhary, @_rahulchaudhary_ and @varun.chaudhary for making sure we have this life changing experience and thanks to all the amazing people who made our stay so comfortable - Preet, Raoul, Dr. Jocelyn, Steffi, Cleo, the detox man Jun and our main two - EJ and Nikka We cant wait to see you all again." Take a look at her post below:

Sonakshi Sinha recently also opened up about her father Shatrughan Sinha's first reaction when she disclosed her wedding plans to him. Sonakshi recalled she was a bit nervous and pushed Zaheer to initiate the conversation with her father in an interview with Galatta India. Contrary to her expectations, Shatrughan Sinha blessed Sonakshi and gave his approval to her choice. Speaking to Galatta India, Sonakshi said, "I was getting a little bit nervous so I went up to him and I sat down with him. I know my dad appreciates humour so I tried to take a very different approach. I sat with full confidence and asked, 'Kya aapko chinta nahi kya, beti ki shaadi nahi ho rahi (Do you think why your daughter is not getting married)?" Aapko parwa nahi hai? (Don't you care about it?) So I went with that approach. He said, 'Of course hai, main mummy se puchta rehta hoon. Kyun kya hua. (I keep on asking your mom. What happened?)' (I said) 'Mujhe shaadi karni hai (I want to get married)."

Sonakshi continued, "He said, 'Acha, toh main dundta hoon na' (I will look for a groom for you)." I said, 'Nahi, dhund liya (I have already found him).' He asked, 'Acha kaun hai? (Who is he?)' Then I told him about Zaheer and that we've been together for so long, he makes me very, very happy and he's my best friend and so I had a very lovely chat with my dad. I thought it would be so difficult but it was actually so easy."

The couple got married on 23 June in the presence of their near and dear ones.