'You're No Hrithik Roshan, Toh Tu Acting Kar Lena': Ranveer Singh Recalls What Aditya Chopra Told Him Before His Debut Film

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who awaits the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, during the film's trailer launch, opened up about the advice that Aditya Chopra gave him before his big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baraat. "Before the release of my first film, my posters were put up everywhere. I had gone to watch a film, where I saw two people standing in front of my poster. I stopped because I wanted to overhear what they had to say. They said, 'Who is this? He doesn't look like a hero!' This has happened. In fact, Aditya Chopra had told me in our second meeting that, 'You're not Hrithik Roshan, toh tu acting kar lena'," an Indian Express report quoted Ranveer Singh as saying.

The actor added during the trailer launch, "I'm just blessed to be able to do this, which is why my heart is full of gratitude. To be able to be here today, share this energy with you all, present something which might entertain you, I feel that's my calling," stated the Indian Express report.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been backed by Yash Raj Films, the banner which gave Ranveer his big Bollywood break with Band Baaja Baaraat. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in 83. He will next be seen in Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors. He will also star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.