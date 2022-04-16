Don't Mind Us, We're Just Here For Ranveer Singh's Abs

Ranveer Singh shared this picture (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is no stranger to the Internet gushing over his stardom and acting skills. Ranveer is also not unfamiliar with the adulation that comes his way for his fitness levels and chiselled physique. Now, the star has shared not one but three images that will inspire the onlooker to hit the gym as soon as possible. In the photos, a bare-chested Ranveer is casually flaunting his washboard abs and unkempt hair with the ease of a rockstar. The Gully Boy actor let the photos do all the talking by confining the caption to a single word: “Teaser.”

Designer Manish Malhotra spoke for all of Ranveer Singh's fans when he replied with heart-eye and fire emojis.

See the photo here:

The social media update was preceded and succeeded by two other similar posts of the actor showing off his toned abs with the same single-word caption. Replying to a set of black and white images of Ranveer Singh, photographer Rohan Shrestha had an earnest request. He wrote, “Lend me 2 abs.” Actor Nakuul Mehta innocently asked, “What's this hotness?” with a fire emoji.

Reacting to the first of the three posts, dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb said, “I see hard work and commitment.”

Just a few days ago, Ranveer Singh shared a set of pictures of himself working out in the gym with the caption, “Jordaar”, referring to his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

That's not all, Ranveer Singh also shared a video of himself at work in the dubbing studio. In the caption, he wrote, “Work as Play.” Replying to the post, singer Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “Swag muffin.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was seen in the sports drama 83, where he essayed the role of iconic Indian cricket caption Kapil Dev. In addition to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh has Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.