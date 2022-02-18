Ranveer Singh Subbed His Monday Post With A Friday One - And Oh Boy...

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and his gym pictures are a match made in heaven. And, his fans just cannot get enough of them. So not one to disappoint, Ranveer on Friday shared an image of him flexing his muscles in the gym. The actor showed off his ripped physique with a motivational caption that is bound to make you want to hit the gym this weekend. He wrote, “Didn't come this far to only come this far,” with a skull emoji. Within minutes of uploading, fans inundated the comments section with praise for Ranveer Singh and many dropped the heart emoji to express their admiration.

Replying to the post, television actor Karan Wahi wrote, “Baaba,” with fire emojis. Actor Gaurav Gera wrote, “Ooo bete (Ooo son).”

See the image here:

Several weeks ago, Ranveer Singh shared a set of pictures from the gym. With his hair tied up in a bun, Ranveer looks like he is ready to up his fitness game, in the picture. His caption too suggests the same. Read it here. “Shut up and grind”. Replying to the post, actor-model Dino Moreo said, “Izzz nizzzzeeee. Where (are) you grinding bruh?” Designer Manish Malhotra reacted with fire emojis.

On another occasion, Ranveer Singh shared another set of pictures from the gym and declared in the caption, “Nobody handed me nothin' brah.”

Before that, Ranveer Singh posted another set of pictures from the gym in which he is sweating it out like a boss. Flaunting his muscles, the actor said, “Born to kill…Built to last.” Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Lean machine.” Anil Kapoor reacted with a fist bump emoji and singer Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “Swag muffin.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in '83 based on the Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 World Cup. He played the role of iconic Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film. Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.