'You're My Guiding Light:' Sonam Kapoor Writes In Her Note For Birthday Boy Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Anand Ahuja is celebrating his 35th birthday today

Sonam organised a picnic for Anand Ahuja

Anand and Sonam are in London currently

On husband Anand Ahuja's 35th birthday, Sonam Kapoor shared a million-dollar greeting for him on her Instagram profile. Sonam's note to Anand was a subtle reminder of everything she loves about him. She began the note by saying, "Happy, happy 35th birthday my love... You're my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found myself." The Aisha actress added, "To answer your question, yes you can organise great birthday meals as well. Case in point, my first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I'd ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make every day phenomenal."

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post:

Other than her adorable birthday greeting, Sonam Kapoor organised a picnic for Anand on his birthday. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Anand wrote "Happening Right Now: My birthday gifts- Sonam Kapoor and this simple outdoor picnic she organised. #everydayphenomenal."

Anand Ahuja's mother Priya Ahuja shared multiple posts for her son on her Instagram profile. Take a look:

Anand's father-in-law Anil Kapoor wrote this for the birthday boy: "You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it! Happy birthday Anand Ahuja. It takes a thousand prayers and a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you."

Here's what Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor wrote in her birthday greeting for Anand Ahuja:

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May 2018. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.