'Your Weighing Scale Doesn't Define You': Neha Dhupia's Post On Body Positivity Demands Everyone's Attention

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights "Be kind to yourself and your body," wrote Neha Dhupia

"We're programmed to feel unworthy," she added

She added the hashtag #Beenthroughthickandthin

Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram entry is empowering in every sense. The actress shared multiple pictures of herself from different stages of her life to prove a point - "your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do." The actress accompanied those pictures with a snippet from the auditions of Roadies Revolution, where she featured as one of judges and spoke about embracing inclusiveness. She revealed that she gained 23 kgs during the shoot and was afraid that it might cost her the show. However, she was included in the show irrespective of her appearance. She also wrote an inspiring note and added the hashtag #Beenthroughthickandthin.

The Helicopter Eela actress began the note by writing, "Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough." Neha wrote that it took her a while to realise that she should be kind to herself and added, "Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, don't waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do."

Here's what Neha Dhupia shared:

In 2018, Neha Dhupia, pregnant with Mehr, walked the ramp for fashion designer Payal Singhal's show at the Lakme Fashion Week, where she was accompanied by her husband Angad Bedi.

Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders in Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.