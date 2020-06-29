Neha Dhupia Shares 'Art In Our Bylanes' Album. In It, Sridevi And Irrfan Khan Murals

Irrfan Khan mural in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia shared pictures from a mural-adorned bylane in Bandra close to her Mumbai home, which is trip down the nostalgic lane for all cinephiles. "Art in our bylanes... #RIP... #legends... #bandra... #within2kms," she captioned the post. Neha Dhupia and Irrfan Khan co-starred in Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle. Meanwhile, artist Ranjit Dahiya, founder of the Bollywood Art Project, and his team painted portraits of actor Irrfan Khan (who lost the battle to cancer in April), actress Sridevi (who died in February 2018) and a scene from iconic movie Mughal-e-Azam, featuring actor Dilip Kumar and late actress Madhubala.

Here's what Neha Dhupia shared on Instagram:

Here's the same mural of Irrfan Khan in work-in-progress stage:

Earlier, actress Nimrat Kaur too walked by the same Irrfan Khan mural and she wrote, "Chanced upon this arresting wall artwork in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally, a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes's house is located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. Who'd have thought... #IrrfanForever."

Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan co-starred in Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox, in which Irrfan played Saajan Fernandes - the one Nimrat talks about in her tweet. The Lunchbox is one among many of Irrfan Khan's critically-acclaimed films.

Here's Nimrat Kaur's post:

Chanced upon this arresting wall artwork in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes's house is located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. Who'd have thought... #IrrfanForeverpic.twitter.com/ahi79KtNH3 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 13, 2020

Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, died in Mumbai on April 29. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.