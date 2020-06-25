Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia For 'Wonderful Gift' - Daughter Mehr

Angad Bedi shared this image. (courtesy angadbedi)

Highlights Angad shared a video of himself and Mehr playing together

"Waheguru mehr kare," wrote Angad

He shared the video with 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' in the background

Angad Bedi's dad-special moments with daughter Mehr are oodles of cuteness. On Thursday, Angad Bedi treated his Instafam to an adorable video of himself playing with Mehr and it has our heart. In the video, Angad and Mehr can be seen spending time together. "Selfless love," wrote Angad Bedi and shared the video on his Instagram stories. In another Instagram story, Angad thanked wife Neha Dhupia and wrote, "Neha Dhupia, thank you for this wonderful gift. Waheguru mehr kare." Angad Bedi shared the videos with the evergreen song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi from the 1960 film Masoom playing in the background. Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Angad Bedi.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Angad Bedi.

Angad Bedi keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos featuring daughter Mehr. A few days ago, Mehr turned 19 months old. Angad Bedi celebrated with an adorable picture of himself with Mehr. "19 months today," wrote Angad.

Here's a super cute set of pictures featuring Angad with Mehr and Neha Dhupia. "Neha Dhupia, hold on to her real tight as you can... one day she will be on her own. She's a piece of our heart, both yours and mine," wrote Angad.

The one with Angad and Mehr smeared in paint, post Mehr's painting session with her dad. "Painting class with baby Mehr! Thank you Neha Dhupia the Mrs for setting it up," Angad captioned the picture.

Here's another cute boomerang video of Angad and Mehr playing together.

Neha and Angad got married in May, 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November, 2018.

Angad was last seen in The Zoya Factor where he shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor. He will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Kajol, Shruti Haasan and Neena Kulkarni. She also features in MTV's reality show Roadies: Revolution as one of the gang leaders.