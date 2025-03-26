Neha Dhupia Makes A Style-Case In A Shimmery Red Gown

Neha Dhupia is on a mission to impress the fashion police with her impeccable style. The actress recently made heads turn with her stunning red carpet look. For the Critics Choice Award 2025, the star dolled up and looked like a vision in red attire. Being the host for the evening, Neha got all dolled up in a red gown.

Her red gown came with a one-shoulder strapless design, with the other sleeve giving it a shirt pattern look. The dress featured a bodycon fit till the waist, cascading down with a dramatic flare that was an ideal blend of modernity and classic charm. The red accents and embroidery at the bodice added an extra glam to her look. Letting the outfit talk, the star went with no accessories and just added a pair of black heels and a clutch to complete her look.

For her makeup, she went with a subtle base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, shimmery lids, wispy lashes, neatly done brows, and brown lips. The star styled her wavy tresses in a messy bun with some of her tresses framing her face just perfectly.

