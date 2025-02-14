Follow Neha Dhupia's Minimal Rouge Makeup And Waterfall Curls For A Valentine's Night Date

Neha Dhupia enjoys playing dress up, whether it is for a day at work or a date night. The mother-of-two stayed true to her reputation and delivered yet another winning beauty moment in a minimal rouge makeup look.

Neha Dhupia aced her evergreen beauty queen vibes dressed in a blue ensemble with silver embellishments. But the star of the show was her hair and makeup game for the big day. Let us be honest, the Bad Newz actress took our breath away with her centre-parted waterfall curls that meandered over her shoulders.

If her hair game was strong, then how could she fall behind on the makeup front? Neha hopped onto the glam bandwagon with an overall layer of bronzer placed over her flawless foundation. She paired it with arched brows, then doubled up her bronzer as an eyeshadow placed over her eyelids, chiselled cheekbones, a contoured and highlighted nose bridge. But, Neha made sure not stop right there and took her glam up a few notches by adding a subtle rose lip colour to finish off the Valentine's date night ready look.

Neha Dhupia's minimal blushed makeup look was tailor made for the Valentine's date night.

